Chris Rock has spoken for the first time since Will Smith slapped him and promised to address the matter in a serious manner

The 57-year-old comedian who said he is still processing the incident and had no idea what to say shut down an audience member who tried to criticise Smith

However, during his stand up comedy, he was given a standing ovation by fans who appreciated him and shouted his name throughout the show

Chris Rock has opened up about the Oscars incident that saw renowned actor Will Smith slap him while on stage for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Chris Rock still processing slap

The comedian broke his silence during his show which had the sale of tickets go up since the Oscar incident happened.

People Magazine reported that those who were in attendance during the comedy show were excited to see him and they hoped he could address the slapping incident.

The crowd shouted his name even before he came on stage and he walked in donning an all-white outfit and the whole crowd gave him a standing ovation.

"What's up, Boston? How was your weekend?" he asked at the beginning of the show.

He answered that he was also doing fine despite the few 'weird' things that happened o him but maintained that life was good.

According to fans, he was super excited and charged up for the crowd and he started off by asking how they were holding up.

"I'm still processing what happened," he said about Will slapping him.

After he said that he was still processing what happened at the Oscars, he explained to fans in the audience that he would probably talk about the incident at some point in a serious manner.

However, there were people in the audience who kept shouting Will Smith's name but Rock ignored them throughout the show without addressing them. Another one even southed some swear words directed towards Smith but the Grown-Ups star stopped them, IOL reports.

