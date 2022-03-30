Limpopo based musician King Monada's multi-million Rand mansion in Tzaneen, Limpopo, is the talk of the town

The musician hosted a star-studded house warming party which was attended by Makhadzi and Clement Maosa earlier this month

Although many fans and industry colleagues are congratulating him on the big achievement, some of the people who worked on the house are planning to take him to court

King Monada's mansion may have made him trend over the past few weeks, but it may also land him in court.

A builder who worked on King Monada’s Mansion demands his payment or he will take him to court: @kingmonadamusic

The star is reportedly still owing thousands of Rands to some of the people who put in their hard work on building the lavish house.

According to the Daily Sun, a builder identified as Thabo Maake claims that the Ska Bhora Moreki hitmaker only paid him a fraction of the agreed amount after he had worked for him. According to the publication, Maake was contracted to do the railings on the balcony and the stairs, and he charged R81 470.

The singer allegedly paid him R29 000 and still owes him the rest.

ZAlebs also reports that the builder said he could not complete the work due to the lack of payment but when the mansion was unveiled earlier this month, the work he started had already been finished.

The Daily Sun has however revealed that Thabo has already engaged his lawyers who sent a letter of demand to the singer.

