After going through life-threatening tribulations, a lady identified as Juscallmeterris on Twitter is gearing up to graduate from the university with great pride.

According to her, she had to battle sickle cell while pursuing higher education at the university.

Determined to achieve her goal, Juscallmeterris had to balance her studies with fighting the good fight in hospital rooms, ORs, doctors' offices, and pharmacies.

Photos of Juscallmeterris

Source: UGC

Overcoming the odds

Nonetheless, she made it and has celebrated the milestone on social media.

''God gave me the ability to fight through classrooms while fighting the good fight in hospital rooms, ORs, doctors' offices, and pharmacists.

''I’m a Sickle Cell Warrior First, 1st Generation Graduate second! 28 days away from my victory. Family, WE MADE IT,'' she said on Twitter.

Juscallmeterris uploaded stunning photos in different outfits and many have showered her with compliments. Briefly News selected some of the comments below:

How social media reacted

@ryngoku commented:

''These are fire! congratulations, sis.

@juscallmeterris replied:

''Thank you so much, sis!''

@isvrva said:

''Yes ma’am! This is a wonderful achievement Terris. Big happy for you.''

Juscallmeterris replied:

''Thank you so much Izzy! I miss you, girl!''

Smart Lady Becomes a Doctor; Shares Stunning Photos From Her Graduation

Still on graduation, Briefly News previously reported that a young lady with the Twitter name Theonlytanx has celebrated graduating with a Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from the university.

In a Twitter post, the young lady basked in her achievement as she posted stunning photos on social media.

Theonlytanx posed in the pictures as she popped champagne to commemorate the occasion of her graduation.

Black Man Becomes First Lawyer in His Family

Also, Briefly News reported that Ray Curtis Petty Jr, ESQ is the definition of a fighter who has overcome cycles of obstacles life threw at him to achieve his goal as a legal brain, becoming the first lawyer in his family.

Undaunted by the mountain of difficulties and childhood inadequacies, he triumphed and made history as his family's first-generation attorney.

Recounting his story on his Instagram account, he recalls being told by his teachers that he should be in special education classes. His coaches also doubted his ability to remember a playbook as a child.

Source: Briefly News