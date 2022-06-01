A lady's embarrassing photo shooting moment beside a pool has gone viral and stirred hilarious reactions

In the video, the lady in a body con dress has tried taking a perfect picture by the side of the pool when the wire fence she rested on gave way

In one swoop, she crashed into the pool but surprisingly picked herself up like nothing ever happened

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

In a bid to take a perfect picture, a pretty lady in a tight dress had posed beside a pool unbeknownst to her that something embarrassing would happen.

As seen in a video she shared on her TikTok handle, the wire fence she rested on while posing gave way and this saw her crash into the pool.

She however turned around the embarrassment. Photo Credit: TikTok/@adashhofsugar

Source: UGC

She however came out of the pool drenched from head to toe and finished up with the poolside photo shooting.

The lady described her embarrassing fall as a 'baptism,' adding that she survived it.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"I survived the baptism and my wig survived too,'' she captioned the fall video.

The clip has been watched by more than 600k netizens and gave many hard laughs.

Watch the video below:

Another video from the fall:

Netizens react

@faddonricchezza said:

"GOD sha give me Males pls .. this Gender get as he them Walai."

@sabimoney312 said:

"They swear for them. have experience it 2020 she broke my car glass."

@iam_bigdaf said:

"With such Legs, it’s a sure thing the fence wires must cut."

@sexplaystore said:

"Why will you even think that wire is strong enough for you to sit on."

@iamkingdinero1 said:

“Satan don fall for gutter , March am March am, e don fall for ground o March am March am.“

They killed it: Grandpa holds pillar & bends like a lady as family of 5 do the #dropitchallenge in cute video

Check out another cool clip that Briefly News also reported An Asian family has done their own version of the trending social media #DropItChallenge and earned the admiration of netizens. The #DropItChallenge which has spread across popular social media platforms like wildfire is inspired by a song titled Partition by American singer and songwriter Beyoncé. A video shared by a member of the family of 5 on Instagram showed them do the challenge in different areas of their house.

Source: Briefly News