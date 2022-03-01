A video of an Asian family jumping on the trending #DropItChallenge has been adjudged the best entry by many people

The cute family of 5 did the Beyonce's song-inspired challenge in different areas of their tasteful home

It was how they all kept straight faces and particularly the manner the grandpa held a pillar and bent for many people

An Asian family has done their own version of the trending social media #DropItChallenge and earned the admiration of netizens.

The #DropItChallenge which has spread across popular social media platforms like wildfire is inspired by a song titled Partition by American singer and songwriter Beyoncé.

They all did it with straight faces Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @pujatailorkhan

Source: Instagram

A video shared by a member of the family of 5 on Instagram showed them do the challenge in different areas of their house.

The grandpa performance was singled out

In all places they did it, they all fake being engrossed in one business or the other and then drop low as soon as the popular line in the song comes on.

The family members all managed to keep straight faces while maintaining funny poses during their performance.

Some netizens found hilarious the manner in which the grandpa went down and positioned his waist like a lady.

Watch the video below:

Many adjudge their performance the best seen so far

@lifeinnovascotia stated:

"This is one of my best #dropchallenge videos. I must have seen it a million and one times already."

@paulcookeygramboy remarked:

"Na those wey do challenge be this ,na rubbish Nigerian celebs dey do."

@sucray_sendoo wrote:

"Com this kind house u will have fun if u friends wit any of dem kids ….."

@precious.onoh said:

"I feel like it’s only Nigerian celebrities they never got this trend right, they were doing nonsense with confidence."

@mobolaspicy opined:

"This how to do the drop challenge, not one some people wil start bending when music is almost over."

Old women jump on the #DropItChallenge

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported how a group of women jumped on the trending #DropItChallenge.

In a hilarious video, the old women tried to join the young people in their pursuit of joy but, the result didn't turn out well.

The moment the call came for them to drop it, the women tried bending their waist and knees, but that didn't really happen. They went down all the way to the ground and had to be aided to stand up again.

The video was shared on Tiktok by Nollywood actress, Phyldaniels Aniebo who also took part in the challenge alongside her counterpart, Ebere Okaro.

Source: Briefly News