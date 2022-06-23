A popular entertainer identified as Khaby Lame has become the king of TikTok due to his massive following on the app

The TikTok star who currently has about 142.5 million followers has overtaken Charli D'Amelio who used to be the most followed

Khaby Lame rose to his fame on TikTok after sharing hilarious videos showing people the best way to pull off some hacks

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A viral TikTok personality, Khaby Lame, has gone ahead of Charli D'Amelio on TikTok to become the official king of the social media app.

The Senegalese-born man, who is based in Italy, has been gaining prominence on the app ever since he began posting his hilarious videos.

Presently, Khaby has about 142.5 million followers, compared to the former TikTok famous star, Charli who has 142.2 million.

Khaby Lame becomes new king of TikTok Photo Credit: @ladbible

Source: UGC

In Khaby's videos, he likes to emphasise the stupidity of other content creators’ life hacks by exaggerating their actions and giving them a wide-eyed stare.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

His sense of humour has the 22-year-old's follower count rising at a rapid rate, ladbible reports.

Social media users pen down their thoughts

Frosty said:

"This is what is considered popular and entertaining these days. Wow the world has changed."

FreedomFinancer reacted:

"None of them is entertaining."

Nikoloz commented:

"And this shows us that there is no talent needed to be famous on tiktok."

Donluu reacted:

"TikTok has made pointless people famous."

Photography07 added:

"Is this what you people watch? I already felt like I was losing a brain cell."

Stephen Kelly said:

"Sad state of affairs that someone who shows us common sense ways to do things is so popular."

"TikTok can change your life": Nigerian woman shares video of huge sum of money app paid her

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a smart Nigerian woman has called the attention of people to the financial strength of popular app, TikTok.

In a video which has gotten many views on social media, the woman expressed her delight over her recent findings about the popular app.

She disclosed that she has been paid twice by the app after sharing few videos. According to her, the first payment was in Euros while the second payment came in dollars.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng