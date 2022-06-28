More than a dozen people were killed and 50 others wounded during a Russian missile attack in Kremenchuk, Ukraine

Emergency officials searched for survivors among the debris left after the shopping centre roof caved in

The governor of the central Poltava region believes that more bodies are likely to be found among the rubble as rescue and recovery attempts continue

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

KREMENCHUK - At least 13 people were killed and another 50 wounded when two Russian missiles targeted a shopping centre in central Ukraine on Monday, 27 June.

The area was crowded, with more than 1 000 people in the shopping centre at the time of the attack, according to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A Russian missile attack on a Ukrainian shopping centre left over a dozen dead. Image: Ukrainian State Emergency Service/Handout/Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

The attack also caused a massive fire and large plumes of smoke could be seen in the sky from a fair distance away. According to SABC News, emergency officials searched for survivors among the debris caused by the shopping centre roof caving in.

Zelenskyy said in response that it's impossible to expect humanity from Russia.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Meanwhile, the governor of the central Poltava region, Dmytro Lunin, believes that more bodies are likely to be found among the rubble. He said the missile launch was an act of terrorism against civilians. Rescue workers, along with soldiers, worked throughout the night to assist those in need, Aljazeera reported.

Attack angers internet users

Many people were left reeling following the violent and horrific attack on a shopping centre:

@StewartVolvo said:

“There are no words for my disgust at this bombing by Putin and Russia and the total war and my unwavering support for Ukraine.”

@suryakgummadi commented:

“Absolute madness. This war has to end.”

@Rossielad posted:

“A terrible war crime.”

@PercelSlee added:

“These poor people. Russia needs to pay - exorbitantly.”

Sievierodonetsk: Ukrainian forces stage tactical retreat after weeks of heavy fighting, redeploy to Lysychansk

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported after five months of intense fighting following the illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine, the invading forces have made slow progress and have been repeatedly bogged down and harassed by determined resistance from the Ukrainian army.

After over a month of some of the bloodiest fighting of the war, akin to the siege of Mariupol, Ukrainian forces have surrendered the city of Sievierodonetsk to the Russian forces.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News