A man who recently won R4 million in the lottery has revealed that he picked numbers that came to him in a dream

Alonzo Coleman is said to have chosen the numbers 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18, a sequence that lottery entrants hardly consider

The new millionaire, who is a retiree, added that he is still coming to terms with the windfall

Alonzo Coleman, a retiree from Henrico, Virginia, is the lucky winner of R4 million from the Bank a Million lottery.

A man from Virginia won R4 million ($250 000) in the lotto using a sequence of consecutive numbers he says came to him in a dream.

What is interesting about his win is the revelation that he played using numbers that had appeared to him in a dream earlier. In the game, individuals pick six different numbers from one to 40 hoping to land the offer money of between $250 000 (R4 million) and $1 million (R16 million).

Fox News reports that Coleman spent $2 (R32) on the sequence of numbers 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18, which appeared to him in a dream. He later matched all six winning numbers for the draw, after which it dawned on him that he had chosen the correct sequence.

"Since he split his $2 wager four ways when he bought the ticket, he had four sets of numbers. Using the 'Play Your Way' feature, he won $250,000 on one of his sets of numbers," lottery officials revealed.

The officials added that the odds of winning any Bank a Million prize are one in about 18 while the odds of clinching the jackpot are one in 3.8 million. Coleman disclosed that he was still coming to terms with the windfall, especially given the manner in which he won.

"It was hard to believe! It still hasn’t hit me yet!" he said.

