A sweet little human dropped some impressive moves to a n amapiano track and had the people of Mzansi screaming

n TikTok user @paul_and_derrick shared the clip showing a toddler grooving to a vibey track as if he did it every weekend

The people were smitten by the little man and his impressive moves and filled the comment section with love

There is nothing cuter than a baby jamming to lit tracks. So, when a video of a cute little boy grooving to amapiano hit social media, the people of Mzansi were all over it.

TikTok user @paul_and_derrick got people going with a clip of a little bit dancing to amapiano. Image: TikTok / @paul_and_derrick

One thing about the people of South Africa is that they are born with rhythm flowing through their veins. This lil man proved that with his flawless moves.

TikTok user @paul_and_derrick shared the most adorable clip of a toddler getting his groove on to a lit amapiano track. The most impressive thing about the video is how the tiny tot knows exactly when the beat is going to drop. Baby boy can move!

“Amapiano kid.”

The people of TikTok swoon over the little groover

Seeing such a small boy bust moves like that had people screaming! Mom and dad better watch out because the party is already running strong in this one, lol.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@Zanele Palesa Matseb said:

“Nooo ways the way he hits it on the beat, I loooooove it!”

@Mitchel-k47 said:

“Born with the rhythm flowing through his veins.”

@aruk said:

“That man is a whole vibe. He's in rhythm with the beat.”

@josedaniels1892 said:

“We're born with it no training needed.”

Source: Briefly News