A video of a young boy defying his mother had some people feeling that children are just not for them

Twitter user @SomaKazima shared the clip just in case someone needed a reason not to have a baby, lol

The clip had some people preaching gentle parenting and others wanting to know exactly how that would work in this situation

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Parenting is a tricky business! A video shows a young boy emptying a bag of chips onto the floor after his momma said he can’t have them had some running to take their birth control.

Twitter user @SomaKazima was shocked by a clip of a young boy defying his mother. Image: Twitter / @SomaKazima

Source: Twitter

The newish concept of gentle parenting has the older generation blaming it for everything that is wrong with the world today. Most parents don’t physically punish anymore, however, situations like this have peeps posing pressing questions.

Twitter user @SomaKazima shared the clip of the young boy blatantly defying his mother by pouring chips onto the floor. He claimed this is all the ‘birth control’ you need, lol.

“Birth control if you ever needed it.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Social media peeps divided over type of parenting style

While the whole ‘gentle parenting’ approach seems nice, someone needs to fill a few people in on how it is going to work in a situation like this?! If we did this to our parents when we were young, best believe you were getting a whooping.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@katebushstan420 said:

“He’s hurting too, his eyes are so sad still, even when defiant. he wants and needs attention and understanding. this is about more than just chips, it’s about a child’s need for both autonomy and attention and support from parents.”

@__Fantasia said:

“No, because if you call a kid bad & treat them like they are “bad… they ARE going to act that way kids do be out of pocket but yelling BAD BOY only made him want to continue not listening. clearly.”

@TrillJvmes said:

@SomaKazima asked:

Cheeky boy gifted with soccer boots asks where the ball is and whether he should kick rocks, Mzansi amused

In related news, Briefly News reported that a little boy’s reaction to a surprise he was gifted left South African social media users laughing out loud.

A video posted by @jah_vinny_23 shows the young champ approaching the cameraman, who could likely be his big brother, handing him an Adidas shoebox.

The boy appears delighted at the surprise and opens it with excitement. He accepts the soccer boots with great joy and takes them out of the box as he tries them on while sporting an adorable smile.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News