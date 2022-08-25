Sassy teen shut step farther down when he demanded they start paying rent the minute they turn 18

The teen technically owns the home as they inherited it from their late father, which has them believing they do not need to pay to live there

People feel it is fair unless the stepdad has been taking a free ride on the mom or the teen is covering all of their own living expenses

Step-parent and step-child relationships can be tricky. One teen is refusing to pay their stepfather's rent as they are technically the owner of the home. The situation has sparked debate on social media.

A teen is refusing to pay rent as they inherited the home and are thus the owner. Image: Getty Images

A lot of resentment comes along when someone who is not your parent tries to parent you. Just like this young woman, many face gruelling battles with their stepparents.

Twitter user @MediocreDave shared a few screenshots where the almost 18-year-old stated their case. The just of the story is that the stepdad claimed they needed to pay rent once they turned 18 and they were having none of it.

As their mother and father were never married, the teen inherited the home when their daddy passed away. Knowing this, they felt it was a real cheek for the stepdad to ask for rent when they are technically the homeowner. So, the teen took things a step further and told him that he should actually be paying them rent. Ishu!

The stepdad did not take the backlash well and told the teen that they were “out of line”.

Read the full situation below:

Social media peeps share their thoughts on the matter

While many agree that this should have been a conversation between the mom and stepdad first, they get where he is coming from. While the teen might legally own the home, surely they have not been covering all the expenses since dad passed.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@Tom_TsMyth said:

“Also, how did the moved in step-dad not have a conversation with the mother before deciding to tell her kid to move out or pay rent? That is some next level overstepping. Dude’s only been around since PlayStation 4 and is giving out life decisions?”

@itzxmeta said:

“The question is, was the step-dad paying the bills in the house, if he was paying the mortgage water gas electric, Wi-Fi, phone, trash and groceries then it doesn't matter who owns it because he's the one paying for it.”

@SinisterPlank said:

“Assuming the kid is prepared to start taking care of all the utilities, fees, mortgagors etc, then it’s entirely fair to expect rent from step dad. Otherwise, that kid needs a couple life lessons.”

@adam_zandarski said:

