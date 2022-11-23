An old man had an emotional reunion with his family after he had spent almost three decades behind bars

The man's mother got teary and kept sobbing as she hugged her son for several seconds in front of the correctional facility

Many people were happy that the man looked good physically despite the number of years he had spent in prison

A lady, @sosdamost, has shared a video that captured the moment her dad, who had stayed in prison for 26 years, was released.

She and her grandma were in front of the prison when her dad wheeled out his belongings to meet them.

The man's daughter was very happy to have her daddy back. Photo source: TikTok/@sosdamost

Man's reunion with family after 26 years in prison

It was the grandma who first gave her son a hug. She could not control her tears. The lady revealed that she and her grandma were speechless when they got the news that he would be released.

Many people who have loved ones behind bars were in her comment section to congratulate the lady's family.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with more than 20,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Retha said:

"I’m waiting for this moment me and my grandson Jesus allow me to see him come home."

vocalwalls said:

"Release is the easy part. Reintegration is where the work’s at. Please give him all the support you can."

Hush1963 said:

"Now enjoy life and your family brother."

user1407103595713 said:

"Show him more love and support by all means."

MadamMakaringe asked:

"26 yrs m sure it ws a very serious case, wt dd he do?"

Maria said:

"I can’t wait for my brother to get out."

ALLIN_SHORTS said:

"He's looking good, I feel sorry for the years spent but I think the years mentioned here might not be accurate."

