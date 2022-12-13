The US government has taken on the mantle of addressing corruption in Zimbabwe

Washington imposed sanctions on the Zimbabwean president's son, Emmerson Mnangagwa Jr for his connection to corrupt businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirie

The US Treasury urged the African nation to uproot corruption in the country and build a prosperous Zimbabwe for all

WASHINGTON D.C – The United States (US) government has imposed sanctions on Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa's son as part of the government's bid to combat corruption and human right violation. Several other Zimbabwean nationals and two entities were also sanctioned.

The US government sanctioned Zimbabwean president's son, Emmerson Mnangagwa jr for his ties to designated businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei. Image: @TheTruthPanther/Twitter & Stock photo/Getty Images

The sanctions were imposed on Monday, 12 December and came only one day before the US-Africa leader's summit was set to begin in Washington D.C.

The US Treasury announced that the embargoes stem from a connection between the sanctioned individuals and businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirie. The Treasury accused Tagwirie of unduly using his relationship with Zimbabwean officials to enrich himself by gaining state contracts.

The US Treasury also accused the businessman of receiving favoured access to hard currency like US dollars for which he rewarded senior officials with kickbacks that included expensive cars, TimesLIVE reported.

Emmerson Mnangagwa Jr, the president's son, was added to the sanctions list because Washington maintain that he handled President Mnangagwa's business interests with Tagwirie. The Zimbabwean president has also been placed under US sanctions.

The US Treasury has urged the Zimbabwean government to address corruption and the abuse of Zimbabwean institutions for personal benefit, News24 reported.

Netizens weigh in on the Sanctions imposed on Emmerson Mnangagwa Jr

@JustdoitZee commented:

"Sanctions on what? The poor people have got nothing left.. Eish"

@advhokecy pointed out:

"As Zimbabweans, we didn't see them suffer bcoz of sanctions, only ordinary people suffered, many suffered after the coup than the sanctions."

@Lebb_Music added:

"Africa should abandon America as a whole."

@KMutisi asked:

"In which court were they convicted of those things you are saying? "

@SimisoThela questioned:

"Why not Cyril and his son, because they admitted to Bosasa corruption."

@fezgwayi said:

"America and its sense of justice is a comedy."

