Three students were stopped by their teacher while making a TikTok post to Cali Swag District's Teach Me How to Dougie

The video of the incident has gone viral, with over 12 million views and dozens of comments

The students were not even doing the Dougie dance correctly, and people found the situation amusing rather than being angry at the teacher

Three students were filming a TikTok doing the Dougie. @nonchalant.menyy/TikTok

Doing the Dougie is all fun and games until the teacher shuts everything down. Three students were making a TikTok post to Cali Swag District's Teach Me How to Dougie when their teacher saw them and decided to stop them.

"Put your arms out front, lean side to side. They gonna be on you when they see you hit dat dougie right?"

Those are the lyrics from the song, but the boys weren't following suit. Maybe they did need someone to teach them how to Dougie. You can watch the vid below:

How to do the Dougie

It's simple in theory, but you still have to do it. According to Wikihow, begin with the side-to-side motion, swaying back and forth, starting with the right. Pause for a beat while putting your weight on the foot on the side you're leaning, thinking, "right step out, left tap."

Then sway to the left and repeat. Keep your knees loose and put your rhythm into it. Don't bring the "tap" in - it's just a light touch on the floor.

Next, sway right, left, right, right, followed by left, right, left, left. The start of each section should begin on the 1 and 5. Start feeling it in your arms and get your shoulders into the groove. Step out on counts - one, two, three, and four. Tap on the "and" beats, so it's one tap, two taps, three taps, four.

Once you feel comfortable with the primary move, add some arm movements. As you do the side-to-side movement, bring your hand (on the side you're swaying to) towards you in a counter-clockwise circular motion until your arm is bent with your elbow facing down and you're first up by your head. This is the most popular Dougie arm move, but you can try other versions, such as arm pops or rolls.

To add some flair to your Dougie dance, try the "Cat-Daddy" move by punching down by your hip with the arm of the opposite side. Try the "Wheelchair" move by making forward circles with both arms like you're pushing yourself in a wheelchair while crouching lower with each rotation. And don't forget the signature Dougie move, the "Dougie Fresh," by bringing your hand over the top of your head and sliding it off the back.

Remember to be loose with your knees and add your flair to the dance. It's all about feeling the beat and flowing with the motion of the music. So, shake around and have fun!

People weren't mad about the teacher because they were not doing the Dougie

@Angiej26320 said:

"He’s just telling you you weren’t actually doing the Dougie."

@Cassey Cowan added:

"I was disappointed when the old man didn’t show y’all how the Dougie really goes."

@tahoelove530 said:

"Guys, that’s not even how you dougie."

@HockeyHabibi added:

"The side eyes and continuous dancing."

@homemadewithbre said:

"You get detention for doing the wrong dance for this song."

@Zia Babe added:

"The fact that they just kept going lol."

@flaksun1

"I thought he was going to dance too. That would’ve been nice."

@Vampiercer666 said:

"He’s probably just mad they’re not doing the Dougie."

2 SA primary schoolboys in Sasolburg have TikTok dance battle

In other dance-off stories, Briefly News reported on two little boys in South Africa, Soshanguve, dancing up a storm in a face-off. The little children in primary looked like they were having a friendly battle.

Seponono Maluting commented:

"Are going to pretend as if their face expressions don't do the things, may God bless them and give them all their heart desires."

