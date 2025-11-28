The South African Presidency has called for the immediate restoration of the government in Guinea-Bissau after a military coup

The military in the West African country have seized power on Wednesday, 27 November 2025, appointing its army general as the new head of state the day after

The coup came a day before the election results were expected from a highly contested election, in which both opposing candidates claimed victory

The military in Guinea-Bissau staged a coup and took over the government. Image: Patrick Meinhardt/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The South African Presidency has issued a statement on Thursday, 27 November 2025, condemning the military coup in Guinea-Bissau and calling for the immediate restoration of a civilian government voted in during the latest election.

The Presidency stated that the coup was a complete disregard for the electoral processes and the sovereignty of the people of Guinea-Bissau.

According to the BBC, Army General Horta Inta-a seized power in the country one day after deposing the country’s sitting president, President Umaro Sissoco Embalo.

The General, a special advisor for defense and security and close ally to Embalo, was flanked by the top military brass as he made his announcement, broadcast on state television.

“I have just been appointed by the high military command to assure the command of the country in order to restore constitutional order,” he said

The army stages a coup four days after the general elections

The coup came a day before provisional results of the 2025 Guinea-Bissau general election, held on November 23, were expected to be announced in a race between Embalo and Fernando Dias, a political newcomer who was challenging Embalo. Both Embalo and Dias had claimed victory in the election.

Reports indicated that military officers took control of the country on Wednesday, with clashes heard near the electricity commission's headquarters, the presidential palace, and the Ministry of Interior in the capital. Later, Embalo told French broadcaster France 24 that he had been deposed.

The latest coup is the ninth in a long history of political instability in the small country since its independence from Portugal in 1974. The small West African country sandwiched between Senegal and Guinea is one of the poorest countries in the world and is known as a hub for drug trafficking.

The coup drew widespread criticism from within the country and internationally

Umero Embalo casts his vote during the latest elections. Image: Patrick Meinhardt/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Civil society groups within the country have been critical of the coup, some claiming Embalo masterminded the coup with the help of the military. They claim this was done to block the election results from coming out in case he lost, a sentiment echoed by opposition leader Dias. Embalo has yet to respond to the allegations.

Chairman of the African Union Commission Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairman of the African Union Commission, condemned the coup and reaffirmed the organisation's support for all efforts to restore democratic processes in the country.The UN condemned the coup and disregarding the will of the people, calling it an 'unacceptable violation of democratic principles.'

A South African minister warned of a possible coup in the country

