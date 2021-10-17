Woman Dies in Accident on First Day of Reporting to Her Dream Job

Penelope Kyomuhendo was allegedly killed in a hit and run accident after a police truck hit the boda boda she was riding on

The 24-year-old was reportedly heading to her new workplace when the fatal incident occurred

While confirming the accident, Uganda Police said investigations to determine whether a police vehicle killed the woman were underway

A 24-year-old woman has died in an accident as she was reporting to her new job.

Penelope Kyomuhendo died in an accident on the first day she was set to go to her dream job. Photo: Radio Rukungiri.

Penelope Kyomuhendo, who until her death was a resident in Kyebando, in a town in Western Uganda was knocked down by a police lorry on October 14, 2021, the same day she was set to appear for the first time at her new job.

According to a report by the Nile Post and other publications, the woman, who had just gotten a job at the finance ministry, was on her way to the workplace when the truck bearing number plates of Uganda Police hit the boda boda she had boarded.

Eyewitnesses account

Eyewitnesses said Penelope was hesitant to jump off the motorbike when the 7.20am accident occurred while the rider was able to move from the scene of the accident albeit sustaining serious injuries.

On his part, Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the incident and Penelope's death but said investigations were underway to determine whether a police truck was actually involved.

"The victim has been identified as Kyomuhendo, a resident of Kyebando who was knocked down by a speeding truck where members of the public allege it had police number plates,” Owoyesigyire said.

The victim was the second person to be involved in a hit and run accident in the same spot.

