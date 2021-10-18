A keke driver, Mallam Tulu, in Jos has done an honest thing by returning the bag of money his passengers left in his tricycle

As soon as Tulu realised they had forgotten the sum of R17 000, he went back to where he dropped them off

Many people who read his story on Facebook said that he is really a rare person out of many dishonest ones out there

A Nigerian man, Mallam Tulu, has been praised online for his honesty in returning the sum of R17 000 passengers forgot in his tricycle.

Taking to Facebook, a man called Bello Lukman, said that the money was left in his tricycle on Saturday, October 16, in Jos.

The man restored peace of mind to the passengers who forgot the money. Photo source: Bello Lukman

Source: Facebook

He returned it immediately

The man had picked the passengers who were going to buy some cows. When they alighted, they forgot to pick their money bag.

A female passenger who boarded the keke afterwards pointed the attention of the man to it. On checking the bag, he found out it contained a huge sum of money.

R180 reward for honesty

Without thinking twice, the man went back to where he dropped the passenger and returned the bag. As a way to show him appreciation, they gave Tulu R180.

Read the full post below:

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 130 comments from Nigerians. Below are some of the reactions:

Ukasha Saleh said:

"I really appreciate wlh may Allah bless him we really like those people in the world."

Connectngbro Rotciv Connect said:

"He have just sold his breakthrough with 5,000."

Iliyasu Jibril said:

"I personally know him as a good man of a good character, may almighty Allah bless him for that."

Sani John Itsegok said:

"This is a great thing for Jos people, may the good LORD bless him in abundance.so good to know."

