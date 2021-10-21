The video of an okada rider pulling a stunt amid vehicles has got Nigerians talking about the safety of it all

In a viral video, the young man got really excited as he rode on a tyre, a move that many think he was going to fall off

Many Nigerians said he must really be a pro to do such on a commercial bike without any special riding feature

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A young man has used an everyday motorcycle to perform stunts without any safety measure and many people are amazed.

In a short video shared by @krakstv on Instagram, the man rode amid vehicles in traffic as he showed off his skill.

People thought the bike man would crash. Photo source: @krakstv

Source: UGC

He is brave

The rider tilted the bike and rode only on the rear tyre. Just when you think he has done the most, he leans more backwards in a daredevil manner before balancing on both wheels.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Nigerians who reacted to the video said the man is really brave to pull off such on a commercial bike.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has over 400 comments and more than 21,000 likes. Below are some of the reactions:

davidlagos__ said:

"I am not a preacher of doom but I was really scared something bad was going to happen at the end of it."

psiykehimself_ said:

"They ride like they have extra life at home."

alphanuelstitches said:

"Omo he did this with an ordinary bike..wow."

justt_snap said:

"Definition of ride or die."

oluwanifela said:

"Those people are cats with 9 lives."

alphawoman__8 said:

"I don talk am say na wetin pass my power I want dey do now."

Hebanna: Delivery man gets lift on bakkie after crashing into it with bike

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a video of a motorbike delivery guy is going viral on social media channels. The man was involved in an accident and as it happened, he ended up getting a lift from the same bakkie he collided with.

It seems the motorbike had the right of way at an intersection but the driver of the pick-up van didn’t stop. The motorbike crashed into the van and instead of hitting the ground, he got lifted on the back of the van and it moved with him for some distance before coming to a halt.

Source: Briefly.co.za