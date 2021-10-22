Elsie Igberaeseng was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in November 2020

Hodgkin’s Lymphoma is a type of blood cancer that attacks the lymphatic system

For eight months, Igberaeseng went through three surgeries, four cycles of chemotherapy, and three rounds of radiation

She took to Instagram to share her story, revealing that she is now cancer-free

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Elsie Igberaeseng is the definition of a fighter, defeating cancer after three surgeries, four cycles of chemotherapy, and three rounds of radiation.

In November 2020, Igberaeseng was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a type of blood cancer that attacks the lymphatic system.

It started in 2016 while she was in her junior year of high school.

After 3 Surgeries, 4 Cycles of Chemotherapy, and 3 Rounds of Radiation, This Young Lady is Cancer Free Photo credit: Elsie Igberaeseng

Source: UGC

How it all started

''I started experiencing the first symptoms that would eventually bring me to a cancer diagnosis four years later.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

''It all started with a swollen lymph node in my neck and persistent physical fatigue quickly followed. After numerous visits to multiple doctors, I was left without a real explanation or solution. Instead, I was reassured that I was “young and healthy” and encouraged to get more sleep and take more vitamins,'' she recalled.

Being diagnosed

In November of 2020, however, she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

For eight months, Igberaeseng had to undergo three surgeries, four cycles of chemotherapy, and three rounds of radiation to emerge cancer-free.

''I am so blessed and happy to say that I am cancer free!'' she said.

Impacting the world with her story

Now, Igberaeseng wants to take the time to tell her story in hopes that it will educate and help others, she said on Instagram.

Read her full story below:

Meet the cancer survivor who started her business at age 17

In more inspiring news from Briefly News, at just the age of just 17, Dorothy Amuah established her own business while still in her final year at secondary school in the United Kingdom.

The business took a downturn just after two years in operation but she has since made her mark as a successful businesswoman, managing multiple ventures in Ghana.

Today, whenever she gets the opportunity, the mother-of-two kids shares her mission to touch the lives of cancer patients and cancer survivors, particularly women and girls.

Dorothy Amuah was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer at the young age of 29 years. At that time, she was happily married and had a thriving private business. She was compelled to put these aspects of her life on hold to concentrate on recovery.

Source: Briefly.co.za