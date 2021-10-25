Ewerechukwu Favour Asaka has emerged as the best graduating student of Covenant University after finishing with a perfect CGPA of 5.0

The 21-year-old lady, who is a graduate of Computer Science, is the second student to ever achieve a total CGPA of 5.0 from the institution

Covenant University, which had its 16th convocation ceremony on Friday, October 22, produced 216 first class graduates in the 2020/2021 academic session

A 21-year-old Nigerian lady identified as Ewerechukwu Favour Asaka has emerged as the best graduating student of Covenant University.

In a video shared on YouTube, Covenant University had its 16th convocation ceremony, on Friday, October 22, in which 216 students bagged first class degrees.

Ewerechukwu Favour Asaka is the best graduating student of Covenant University. Image: Ewerechukwu Favour Asaka

Ewerechukwu, who bagged a degree in Computer Science, was the valedictorian of the 2020/2021 academic session.

The young lady is the second student to graduate with a perfect CGPA of 5.0 after Motunrayo Ajia, who finished from the Department of Petroleum Engineering in the 2018/2019 academic session.

Ewerechukwu and Motunrayo have one thing in common: both made their academic feats at the age of 21.

