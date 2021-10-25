A blind teacher who offered his services voluntarily for years has been given automatic employment by the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

Dahuru Abdulhamid's new job comes after he was stunned with a house gift by a kind-hearted academic

Dahuru story is one of a man who, with support from his mother and well-meaning individuals, achieved success against all odds

A blind male teacher Dahuru Abdulhamid has been offered automatic teaching employment by the Executive Governor of Kano State Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Nigerian Tribune reports.

A report by Daily Trust indicates that Dahuru who got his Nigerian Certificate in Education four years ago hadn't been able to land a job ever since.

He had taught voluntarily for years Photo Credit Vanguard, Daily Trust

He chose not to be idle

Instead of resorting to begging or seeking alms on the streets, Dahuru taught English Language and government voluntarily at a local school called Ahbabu Mariya Sunusi Dantata in Kano.

The man who was raised by his mum said his students despite being aware of his physically challenge love him that way.

He was gifted a house by a kind-hearted individual.

Confirming Dahuru's appointment, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar stated that the governor directed that the man be placed on Grade 7 (2) and posted to Tudun Maliki Special Education School, Kano.

Social media users spoke good of him

Nura Sabiu thought:

"Masha Allah so heart touching, this is a clear lesson to government, some body with such talent shld not be neglected, to encourage others with such disability, i call on govt of Nigeria to look over this person and help him. Thank to the strong hearted mother."

Shehu Ibrahim reacted:

"Masha Allah this young man resemble one jonalist at FRCN Kaduna that is how he looks like but very talented if u are listening to his news you will release that m as may the Almighty Allah will see you through and Government should do something urgent on him."

Popoola Abiodun Sunday opined:

"The thing that brought tears to my eyes is the comment of everyone here, comment of peace, joy and love not minding our ethnicity, tribalism and religion. But alas our leaders have divided us politically and this is really killing us, how I wish we understand this sooner than later the Lord bless you all Love u all."

Sirajo Muhammad Lawal said:

"The Guy is right, Indeed Islam doesn't encourage begging. I lack word to describe how I felt by seeing this clip. What I just seen is far beyond inspiration. I wish him more than what he wishes for himself.

"I see ability in disability."

