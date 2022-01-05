A Nigerian man, Idris Gombawa, has stunned internet users with details of how he met his darling wife

Idris recalled how he met a beautiful lady at a pharmacy but couldn't muster the courage to speak to her

The beautiful lady however messaged him on social media platform Instagram to confirm if he was the one she saw and things took a lovely turn

A Nigerian man has reminisced on his highlight of 2021 as he took social media through his journey to finding love.

Idris Gombawa, in a Twitter post, recalled how he met a beautiful lady at a pharmacy, but lacked the courage to strike a conversation with her or say anything.

She first messaged him on Instagram Photo Credit: @IdrisGombawa

Source: Twitter

The lady made the first move

According to the man, the lady would reach out to him on Instagram to enquire if he happened to be the same person she accosted at the pharmacy.

That move by the lady kick-started their friendship with the man engaging her a month after their conversation on Instagram.

The beautiful love story was sealed with marriage 8 months later.

He wrote:

"My highlight of #2021 was when a beautiful woman (I saw at Hmedix and couldn't muster the courage to speak to her) sent me a message on IG asking if I was the one she saw.. The rest is History!

"Got engaged to her the following month and married her after 8 months. Alhamdulillah."

Social media reacts

@taramasalata001 said:

"@IdrisGombawa Wow... What a love story.

"In India they would have lunch a movie by now based on this story.

"Masha'Allah... May Allah bless you home."

@Sir_Ruffy wrote:

"@IdrisGombawa Alhamdulillah. Congratulations again my oga. I remember us talking about this and seeing how everything worked for the best. Allah Ya kara arziki."

@mamiimahh stated:

"@IdrisGombawa Ahh Masha Allah.

"Allah ya sanyawa rayuwar aurenku albarka ya kawo zuria dayyiba.

"Don't forget to buy her doughnuts from me when y'all are in Gombe."

@Noble_Hassan opined:

"@IdrisGombawa Happy for you bro. Allah ya albarkaci zaman Ibadar ku ta aure. Abeg pray for some of us wey no fit muster courage too. E harrrrrrrrd."

@SadeeqAhmad99 remarked:

"@IdrisGombawa She wanted u to say hii.

"I met someone also today ya salaam it was awesome i was bold enough to say hii."

Nigerian man weds American lady who DMed him first on Instagram

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a Nigerian man had wedded a US lady he met on social media platform Instagram.

A photo from their wedding occasion along with screenshots of their first chats was shared on social media by Instablog9ja.

From screenshots made available, it was observed that the lady Shanice Enenche Weber from New Orleans had actually messaged the man first.

Source: Briefly News