Man Weds American Lady Who DMed Him on Instagram, Screenshots Their Chats

An African man has walked down the aisle with an American lady he met on social media platform Instagram

Screenshots from their first conversations showed that the lady identified as Shanice Enenche Weber had messaged him first

While many people celebrated the couple's love story, others marvelled at the lady's courage to have approached the man herself

Social media platform, Instagram, helped two people from different countries find love in an adorable fashion.

A man has tied the knot with an American lady he met on the platform.

A photo from their wedding occasion along with screenshots of their first chats was shared on social media by Instablog9ja.

The lady had slid into his DMs first

From screenshots made available, it was observed that the lady Shanice Enenche Weber from New Orleans had actually messaged the man first.

Shanice had reacted to a photo he posted on his Instastory and went on to compliment his looks. They afterwards exchanged pleasantries and particulars.

Social media reacts

@dr.peterprince stated:

"No be say I no de get DM, but na doctor wetin I go use cure infection, am not seeing my period, my tummy is paining me. Any careless love message for my DM na I done fall "

@chic_esosa said:

"She's American oooooo....I just say make I remind una before you go and disgrace yourself in somebody’s dm and start complaining of being taken for granted."

@_mjayjay wrote:

"The woman texted the man and women in this comment section are still screaming someone’s son should dm me.. no lesson learnt."

@mychukwuebuka wrote:

"Nigerian girls better not slide into my dm ooo, you read she's from America. Respectikwa yourselves ."

