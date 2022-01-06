A bride decided to tie the knot with a representation of her man as the groom couldn't be present at their wedding occasion

The lady cut the wedding cake, danced and took pictures with a photo of the groom, which was placed on a mannequin

In the video, guests and family members seemed to be in on it as no one made a fuss about the situation and all carried on like the groom was present

What would you do as a bride if the groom at the last minute notified you of his inability to be at the wedding?

While you ruminate on this, a bride had a perfect solution to this situation that many people thought was awkward.

She danced with a picture of the groom Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @mufasatundeednut

A mannequin represented the groom

The lady tied the knot with a photo of her groom placed on a mannequin.

A video from the lovely wedding occasion without a physical groom was shared on Instagram by influencer Tunde Ednut and left many awestruck.

According to a description on the video, the groom suddenly became sick and had to visit the hospital to get himself treated.

Everyone carried on like a normal wedding with a groom

As if they were all in on it, guests and family members of the bride held the wedding occasion like the groom was there in person.

During the couple's dance, the bride happily danced with the smiling-face picture of her man.

In other scenes from the short video, she could be seen cutting the wedding cake with the mannequin. Guests also took pictures with the bride and her 'picture groom.'

Watch the video below:

Internet users share their thoughts on the incident

@flodoskii said:

"Just postpone the da*mn wedding ‍♂️ abi kini gbogbo radarada yi ?"

@mercy_victo wrote:

"See the cake I love it simple..... didn't reach the roof and her smile."

@nurse_amaka opined:

"It happened to one Nigerian lady, people laughed at her, but for years now, she is in US with her hubby."

@nails__dairy remarked:

"We go postpone the wedding ooo Everybody will have to go home and come back for another date."

@diva__ella thought:

"This woman and the family members are very understandable and loving. If it’s in Nigeria, it’s either a bad omen or the wife will be dragged with gossips and trolls."

Source: Briefly News