A bridesmaid was the centre of attention at a wedding occasion owing to how she bossed things on the dance floor

The lady caused a stir among guests as she went wild dancing barefooted and twerking on a groomsman

Many ladies who watched the lady's performance in the video knocked her for it and remarked that it won't be condoned at their weddings

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A bridesmaid manner of dancing at a wedding occasion has sparked outrage from social media users, especially female folks.

The bridesmaid stole the show with her wild dance moves that left many questioning her morality.

She danced wildly Photo Credit: Screengrabs from Instagram video shared by @nakels_events, drbimages

Source: Getty Images

In a short clip from the event that was circulated on social media, the lady is spotted on the dance floor barefooted as she vibed with a groomsman to a song playing in the background energetically.

While dancing as she backed the man, the lady suddenly went on all fours and twerked wildly. She got up and continued the sensual dance style on the unperturbed groomsman.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Watch the video below:

Ladies knock the bridesmaid for her display

@_invaluablemoi stated:

"Hmmm, with all this fidi gbodi, they better hook up after the wedding."

@imperfect_klaire reacted:

"Hmmm. Don't come to my wedding and do this oo. Wait, I'm married."

@julietonyekaonwu commented:

"Don't try this on my wedding dayyou want make my mama give me 30 days fasting for associating with "bad friends."

@esther.o.nwigwe thought:

"What's this naa, ladies y do we do this? Is this how cheap it has become."

@fittybywendy wrote:

"Person no fit carry children go wedding again o.. them don turn am to rated cos wetin be this?"

Groomsman and lady thrill guests with lovely dance moves

Meanwhile, Briegly News previously reported that a groomsman and lady had caused a stir at a wedding with their dance moves.

A video of such a scenario capturing a dance moment between a man and a lady has got many gushing on social media. This time, it was a dance showdown between a plus-size groomsman and a petit bridesmaid.

In the adorable video shared on Instagram by @bellanaijaweddings, the duo danced to E Chole by Sefa featuring Mr Drew. The male dancer carried himself beautifully and complemented the infectious dance moves of the lady.

The lady was actually the show stopper and star of the performance as she kept eyes glued and guests thrilled with her amazing display, especially when she did the 'E Choke' move.

Source: Briefly News