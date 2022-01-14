A young Nigerian man from Aba, Abia state, has wowed many people as he built a nano-tricycle that can run

Painted in the popular yellow colour, the man gave it horn and headlights that made the creation complete

Many social media users who reacted to the video on Instagram lamented about the lack of support people like him face in the country

A young Nigerian man has amazed many as he produced a miniature tricycle that looks exactly like the real one.

Many people gathered around him to watch the wonder he just created. To make it seem really like the big one, he affixed a horn and headlights. When the horn is honked, you will think it is a big taxi coming.

Some people wonder who will use the taxi. Image: @gossipmilltv

What a wonder!

A lady who was filming the whole thing talked about the wonder that she just witnessed to her viewers.

@gossipmilltv shared a screenshot of a message that claimed that the machine was produced in Aba.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 800 comments with thousands of reactions.

Many praised him

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

marthy_nuella said:

"Shatta bundle your ride is finally here."

parker9.9.9 said:

"Wow! Short people are very lucky."

checdedon said:

"All these talents where are they ?? Is there anyone keeping tabs of them ?? Have the government any interest in them?"

car_accessoriesworld said:

"Igbos have talent of creativity."

inspired_nuel said:

"I trust my Igbo people now, with no disrespect to other tribes, we are special breed, the most industrious and creative set of people in the entire country. we are uniquely wired."

Source: Briefly News