A Nigerian lady has stirred massive reactions as she and her mother recreated her primary school graduation photo

In both photos, the lady in her graduation wear is before her mother in an affectionate pose, only that they looked different in the new frame

Social media users gushed about the amazing transformation in mother and daughter and were particular that her mum grew younger

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A Nigerian lady's graduation photo recreation after many years has set the internet on fire.

The fresh graduate in celebration of her academic feat shared on Twitter a primary school graduation photo recreation with her mum 20 years after.

Many gushed over her mum Image: @anozie_ngozi

Source: Twitter

Many thought her mum grew younger

The old photo and the recreated one bore many similarities. Firstly, mother and daughter maintained the same pose and look into the camera.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The graduating student however sat before her mother in the new frame rocking her full academic gown.

Netizens were quick to point out the amazing transformation her mum took as they thought she looked much younger than she was 20 years ago.

Internet users thought her mum looked younger than she was 20 years ago

@exclusive_darlo said:

"This is very disrespectful.

"How can you be seated comfortably when your mum has been standing for 20years?"

@POPEFEMI wrote:

"Your mum is even younger than 20 years ago. Congratulations to her she will eat the fruits of her labour."

@Its_murphyzee stated:

"Beautiful.. I wish her longer life to see you win more for u two!!

"Congratulations to you for making mama proud!!"

@iam_Tmoney91 thought:

"She’s now taller than momma, so she had to sit to recreate. May God attain greater heights in life IJN."

@dee_azubuike remarked:

"Omor thank God for life and technology. See as your mom come look younger for the recent one. Congratulations."

Man recreates photo of himself and dad 30 years apart

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a man had recreated an adorable photo of him and his dad 30 years apart.

In the photo Fred's father took with him, the three-year-old boy could be seen sitting on a car while his dad stood and smiled for the camera.

Fred recreated the photo with his three-year-old son. He struck the same pose his father struck back then and his own son could also be seen sitting on a car.

Fred's dad was 33 years old when he took the photo with him, while the former was 34 when he took a similar picture with his own son.

Sharing the photos on Facebook, B. Scott quoted Fred as saying:

"Photos taken 30 years apart. My dad at age 33 and me at age 3 on the left. And me at age 34 and my son and age 3 on the right."

Source: Briefly News