A Nigerian lady identified as Inatimi Joy has become an internet sensation owing to what she did at her marriage proposal

The lady prevented her man from proposing on his knees and went down instead, stressing that he is the man of the house

A Facebook user who appeared privy to the proposal said the lady stated that it is against their culture for a man to kneel for a woman

As against popular practice, a Nigerian lady, Inatimi Joy, went on her knees to accept her man's proposal in public.

Sharing photos from the proposal on Facebook, her man identified as ineintiemo Michael Suotongha gushed about the lovely moment as he urged social media users not to stop congratulating them everyday.

She said he is the man of the house Photo Credit: Ineintiemo Michael Suotongha

Real reason the lady went on her knees

A Facebook user, Gborienemi Mark-Charles II while also revealed that the lady had actually stopped her man from going on his knees.

According to him, she said it is against their culture for a man to kneel for a lady. Joy also stated that he is the man of the house and as much shouldn't kneel.

"Plz don't kneel for me.. It is against our culture for a man to kneel for a lady. Western education and civilization will not change the fact that you are the man of the house," she had said.

Gborienemi showered encomiums on the lady while describing her as humble and respectful.

Nigerians react

Aminiye James stated:

"My brother u are a blessed man already."

Prezi Charity said:

"Na she knee down n na u stand me no gt this one oga boss anyways congratulations we go cm dance spray money if at all na."

Dickson Mite Wilson wrote:

"Wow! Wow!! Wow!!! Nice. May the almighty GOD bless, guide and protect both of you till eternity in jesus name..."

Akpos Malafakumo Best opined:

"And she no tie wrapper.

"You people are just being overdramatic.

"Congratulations to the couple."

