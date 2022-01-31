A young lady by the name of Adeline Aryeh has resorted to LinkedIn to share the story of her sister

Adeline narrated that her sister completed university with a first-class but took a long time to get a job

She shared that her sibling received constant rejections for four good years but never gave up

A beautiful young lady by the name of Adeline Aryeh has recently taken to social media to narrate her sister's journey to landing a full time job after years of searching.

The post sighted by Briefly News on LinkedIn had Adeline sharing that her sister graduated from the university with a first-class and was very confident that she would get a job right after.

She however struggled to get a job for many years due to constant rejections.

According to the post, Adeline's sister stayed unemployed for four good years.

The young lady revealed that through it all, her sibling stayed hopeful and trusted the process.

She prayed fervently....but days became months, months became years. She had thought her first class would work some magic. Then she got a second degree but still.....

But after 4 years of rejection, she landed what she would refer to as “a dream job”. Then She believed the scripture that said “I will restore unto you the years that the locust ate”

