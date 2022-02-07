Honest Uber Driver Returns R12k And Phone to Passenger Who Forgot Bag in Car

Tony Irungu was a passenger, and he forgot his bag in the car with R12k and a phone worth R13k and other items

The driver of the car, Blessed Bena, reached him out and delivered the forgotten bag without touching anything in it

Irungu took to social media to thank Bana for his honesty and he confirmed he had found everything just as he placed them inside the bag

A driver identified as Blessed Bena has won the hearts of many after demonstrating a rare honesty.

Uber driver, Blessed Bena (l) returns KSh 90k, phone to his passenger Tony Irungu (r).

Utmost honesty

In a Facebook post seen by Briefly News, Bena revealed that one of his passengers identified as Tony Irungu forgot his bag in the car with R12 000 and an expensive phone worth R13 000.

Bena stated he was surprised that when he reached out to him, he didn't seem bothered. He instead asked him to deliver the forgotten bag in his free time.

"Yesterday a rider forgot his bag in the cub with R12k and over R13k and he didn't even seem pressured. It's me who texted him to ask him to collect the missing bag and he told me to deliver in my free time. How much should I demand as a payment," Bena posed.

Irungu published a follow-up post as he thanked the honest driver and confirmed that he found everything that was in the bag.

"Thank you so much, Blessed Bena. You are an amazing persona. I have received everything as I left including cash, phone, passport and ID. God bless you," Irungu posted.

Social Media celebrates Uber driver Who Returned Passenger's iPhone 12 Pro

In a similar story previously published on Briefly News, an Uber driver simply identified as Mr Osakwe has been celebrated on social media for displaying honesty after finding a passenger's phone.

The passenger identified as Emem Ekong said the driver returned her iPhone 12 pro after she forgot it in the vehicle.

Emem with the Twitter handle @pweedylady2 took to the platform to make the disclosure. She appreciated the driver for driving all the way back to return her phone. She said Nigeria needs more people like Mr Osakwe and urged social media users to appreciate the driver.

