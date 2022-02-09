A student of Veritas University, Abuja, got a free haircut from his lecturer after he wore dreadlocks to class

The lecturer was seen using a pair of scissors to trim the student's dreads carefully, but it was not known if the school forbids dreadlocks

Various people, including actress Nancy Iheme and OAP Daddy Freeze, have reacted to the story in different ways

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A lecturer at Veritas University, Abuja, has been seen in a viral video shaving his student's head right inside the lecture hall.

While it is not known if authorities at the university outlaws dreadlocks or keeping of hair, many people have condemned the action of the lecturer, saying adults should be allowed to wear the hair they want.

The lecturer cut the hair with a pair of scissors. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

In the video shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the lecturer used a pair of scissors to trim the dreads while the student picked and pocketed them.

Many react, condemning the lecturer's actions

Many people have reacted to the video in different ways. A few of the reactions are captured below:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@wendys_attractions commented:

"Many of them overdo things, what manner of embarrassment is this? Why not just tell him to cut it when next he’s attending your class? People need to learn how to address issues and give people due respect."

@the_kiki2 wrote:

"Private university is another advanced secondary school."

@official_melly14 said:

"Check him well now his own kids are nothing to write abt… over sabi."

@miz_preety wrote:

"Nigeria lecturers are not well trained, most of them put their frustrations on students."

@ihemenancy said:

"Totally wrong, he’s an adult....not one boy in primary school. I will sue you if am that guy."

@daddyfreeze remarked:

"Na wa o."

Watch the video below:

Some nights were cold: Lecturer lived inside bush because she couldn’t pay rent

Speaking of lecturers, Briefly News previously reported that a young lecturer, Aimee Le, has revealed that for two years that she taught her students the English language in the university, they never knew she was living in a tent.

Living in such a condition was not an easy choice. However, it became the last resort when her flat rent increased in her third year as a PhD student at Royal Holloway, University of London.

With the increase, she soon realised that she could not keep up with the cost of running her research and staying in a flat.

Source: Briefly News