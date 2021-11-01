A young lady, Aimee Le, relived how she had to live inside a bush for two years while teaching because she could not pay house rent

As a PhD student lecturer, Aimee was not placed on any salary, living only on the pittance she got from extra tutoring

Despite the harsh condition, she weathered through and even got good reviews from her students who found her teaching excellent

A young lecturer, Aimee Le, has in a recent interview with the Guardian revealed that for two years that she taught her students the English language in the university, they never knew she was living in a tent.

Living in such a condition was not an easy choice. It became the last resort when her flat rent increased in her third year as a PhD student at Royal Holloway, University of London.

The lady said that some nights were very cold. Photo source: Guardian

Many instances of sacrifices

With the increase, she soon realised that she could not keep up with the cost of running her research and staying in a flat.

To keep warm on cold days, the lady had to chop woods to make fire. To prevent her books from being damaged by the elements, she kept them in school. In order not to get her parents bothered, she had to lie to them about where she was staying.

Despite what she was going through, she achieved great things. Aimee said:

“I got good reviews from students. I marked 300 GCSEs in a hotel lobby. I even organised an international conference. I was working to a very high standard and I was incredibly focused.”

I never got any salary

The young lecturer said that even though she informed her students that as a postgraduate teacher, she was not getting a salary for her work, she did not let them know her shelter condition.

With all the scholarship money Aimee got as an international student, she still had to pay £8 000 yearly in fees.

Aimee went through a lot

Throughout the duration of her studies, she tutored schoolchildren and worked in a botanical garden for money.

Following the expiration of her two-year fixed teaching contract at Exeter University, she is now with her parents again, looking for a job.

Blind teacher who taught voluntarily for years gets unexpected employment

In other news about dedicated teachers, Briefly News previously reported that a blind male teacher Dahuru Abdulhamid has been offered automatic teaching employment by the Executive Governor of Kano State Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Nigerian Tribune reports.

A report by Daily Trust indicates that Dahuru who got his Nigerian Certificate in Education four years ago hadn't been able to land a job ever since.

Instead of resorting to begging or seeking alms on the streets, Dahuru taught English Language and government voluntarily at a local school called Ahbabu Mariya Sunusi Dantata in Kano. The man who was raised by his mum said his students despite being aware of his physically challenge love him that way.

