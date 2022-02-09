Lady Whose Ex Boyfriend Broke Up With Her Over Cheap Val's Day Gift Set to Buy Range Rover for New Man
- Esinam, a lady has opened up about how her former boyfriend broke up with her because she could not afford an expensive gift for him on valentine’s day
- She revealed that she bought a handkerchief for her man in honour of the celebration
- The young lady has decided to buy a Range Rover for her new boyfriend because of his patience
A young woman identified as Esinam has recently taken to social media to narrate the unfortunate way she lost her boyfriend.
The post sighted by Briefly News on Twitter had @_barbarabonney sharing that about three years ago, her man ended things with her because she could only afford to get him a handkerchief.
"Just about 3 years ago, on Vals Day, my man left me because I gave him a handkerchief as a present. He said it was too cheap."
Esinam went ahead to share that, she has now met a patient man who appreciates all she does for him and her intention for this year's valentine's day is to gift her new boyfriend a range rover.
"I am with a patient man now; Andrew. I am giving him a Range Rover this Valentine."
Early Valentine's Day Gift: Lady in love buys land for Boyfriend for the Upcoming Celebration
Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a young lady took to social media to share a special early valentine's day present she got her boyfriend.
The post sighted on her Twitter timeline had @sophyvibes sharing that this year's valentine, she decide to buy a land at Tse Addo in the Greater Accra Region for her boyfriend to thank him for appreciating the little things she did for him.
Exclusive: Lady tells her story, gets admitted as an attorney of the High Court after facing many obstacles
@sophyvibes revealed that last year she gifted her man just a box of chocolate and a tie but his excitement was unexpectedly overwhelming hence this year, she made the decision to go all out for him.
Lol it’s funny how last year I got my man a box of chocolates and a tie. He was so grateful and I really loved that.
This year I got him an early Valentine’s Day gift; land at Tse Addo. I’d get the world for him if I could tbh
