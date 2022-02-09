Esinam, a lady has opened up about how her former boyfriend broke up with her because she could not afford an expensive gift for him on valentine’s day

She revealed that she bought a handkerchief for her man in honour of the celebration

The young lady has decided to buy a Range Rover for her new boyfriend because of his patience

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A young woman identified as Esinam has recently taken to social media to narrate the unfortunate way she lost her boyfriend.

The post sighted by Briefly News on Twitter had @_barbarabonney sharing that about three years ago, her man ended things with her because she could only afford to get him a handkerchief.

Range rover, couple in love Photo credit: Gisela Schober, Prostock-Studio/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"Just about 3 years ago, on Vals Day, my man left me because I gave him a handkerchief as a present. He said it was too cheap."

Esinam went ahead to share that, she has now met a patient man who appreciates all she does for him and her intention for this year's valentine's day is to gift her new boyfriend a range rover.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"I am with a patient man now; Andrew. I am giving him a Range Rover this Valentine."

Early Valentine's Day Gift: Lady in love buys land for Boyfriend for the Upcoming Celebration

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a young lady took to social media to share a special early valentine's day present she got her boyfriend.

The post sighted on her Twitter timeline had @sophyvibes sharing that this year's valentine, she decide to buy a land at Tse Addo in the Greater Accra Region for her boyfriend to thank him for appreciating the little things she did for him.

@sophyvibes revealed that last year she gifted her man just a box of chocolate and a tie but his excitement was unexpectedly overwhelming hence this year, she made the decision to go all out for him.

Lol it’s funny how last year I got my man a box of chocolates and a tie. He was so grateful and I really loved that.

This year I got him an early Valentine’s Day gift; land at Tse Addo. I’d get the world for him if I could tbh

Source: Briefly News