A lecturer has sparked massive conversations on Twitter after a photo of a projected laptop screen popped up on social media

The post sighted by Briefly News shared that the displayed picture was that of the course rep of the programme

Some Ghanaians alleged there could be a relationship between the two but others said it could be that the lecturer just borrowed the laptop

A lecturer has caused quite the stir on social media after a picture he projected in class surfaced online.

The post sighted by Briefly News on the Twitter timeline of @Positivity_Hubb had the lady sharing that the tutor came to class prepared to teach the subject for the day hence connects his laptop to the projector only to have the face of one of the students being boldly displayed.

According to @Positivity_Hubb, the laptop had the course representative's picture used as a screen display.

"Lecturer projects and guess who is the wallpaper...course rep," the post read.

Some netizens alleged a relationship between the two but others gave him the benefit of the doubt that maybe he was using the course rep's laptop.

At the time of this publication, the tweet has racked up more than 2,600 likes with over 600 retweets and close to 200 quotes tweets. Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below by Briefly News:

@HemSquare2 replied:

I hope it is not wat I dey think sha

@_owula said sarcastically;

Course rep is his daughter

From @EngKobby:

Just when I thought I’ve seen it all.. sigh

@Joe1Ghana said:

Looking at the arrangement of the icons, the laptop belongs to a young person, the rep.

From @Andrews1375:

When did course rep start borrowing their laptops to lecturers this one is too obvious naw…that be why this reps never trail before if you talk p3 u go get issue

