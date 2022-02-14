A Nigerian lady left students awestruck and mesmerized as she showed up in school to take her exams in a wedding gown

In a video making the rounds, she elatedly made her way into the examination venue amid stares from her casually dressed colleagues

The reason for her daring examination outfit has now been revealed as the video continued to set social media buzzing

Education experts would often advise students to wear clothes designed for comfort or minimizes fatigue when taking any exam, but a Nigerian lady rocked something unusual for her recent school examination.

The female student of Kwara Polytechnic, Ilorin arrived at the venue for the semester's examination in a white wedding gown.

Her wedding day clashed the exam date Photo Credit: Premium Times, Instagram/@gossipmilltv

Why she wore a wedding dress

A short video shared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram captured her entry into and exit out of the examination venue in the wedding dress.

In both scenes, she looked all smiles as she walked gracefully despite curious stares from students around her.

A write-up on the video explained that the reason for the lady's outfit is because the examination date happened to clash with her wedding day.

It was not clear if she had the examination before her wedding or after her wedding but she sure made history with the outfit.

Watch the video below:

The video sparks debate on social media

@nora_vee_ stated:

"Our education system in Nigeria is not fair.. if it was here, she could easily apply for make up exams if she ain’t ready ."

@thee_toria remarked:

"Make she write m well make she no come do am next session if you know you know."

@iampamilerinayo opined:

"She no fit change bfore going for the exam ni abi how many minutes she wan fit change."

@iamkingdinero1 thought:

"She could have still gone without the wedding gown na , abi this no be same wedding gown when them deh pull for wedding then wear Ordinary shine shine gown on canvas with face cap ? anyways success sha."

