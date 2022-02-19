A physically challenged man has recounted his struggle with social stigma and rejection from most families

A physically challenged man, Samuel, has recounted his struggle with social stigma and rejection from most families because of his appearance and tribe.

Samuel desires to settle down, but the families of the women he showed interest in rejected him because of his disability.

In an interview with SVTV Africa, he told DJ Nyaami that he has proposed to several women, but their families and friends got them to decline his love proposal.

The father of one disclosed that the families of the women said they can't accept him because he's Ewe. ''But mostly, it is because of my condition,'' he told DJ Nyaami.

Healthy at birth

Samuel, who was not originally born with the disability, has overcome the stigma of rejection and social stigma saying he has accepted his condition.

At his shop in Dome in Accra, Samuel repairs bags and shoes to make a living as he believes disability is not inability.

''If you are disabled, it does not mean your brain doesn’t function. You can still do something with your hands.''

Watch his interview below;

Kind Police Officer Donates Wheelchair to 55-Year-Old Physically Challenged Woman

Briefly News previously reported that a Ghanaian police officer, Lance Corporal Simon Ekpeagba Agbeko, has once again shown kindness as he donated a wheelchair to a physically challenged woman.

The junior police officer with the Accra Regional Police Command presented the wheelchair to a 55-year-old physically impaired woman to aid her mobility.

The mobility aid will help lessen her challenge with moving around at home and undertake other activities with ease.

Ghanaian Couple Given R8k, Assorted Items

Also, a Ghanaian couple Juana Antwi and her pensioner husband Peter Afriyie Kwarteng, who welcomed quadruplets after 15 years of marriage, has received help.

Juana, 46, and her 66-year-old husband welcomed the quads, two males and two females, on Monday, October 4, 2021, through a caesarean section. The pair had since been struggling to provide for the four babies.

In an interview with Briefly News Juana expressed excitement about becoming a first-time mother but noted that they need help to make ends meet.

