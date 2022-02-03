Juana Antwi, 46, and her 66-year-old husband, Peter Afriyie Kwarteng, welcomed quadruplets after 15 years of marriage

Aside from the burden of providing for the four babies, the pair, who live in a single room, are at the mercy of the landlord

They have been given R8 600 and items including baby foods, diapers, wipes, playing toys, rice, among others

A couple, Juana Antwi and her pensioner husband Peter Afriyie Kwarteng, who welcomed quadruplets after 15 years of marriage, has received help.

Juana, 46, and her 66-year-old husband welcomed the quads, two boys and two girls, on Monday, 4 October, 2021, through a caesarian section. The pair have since been struggling to provide for the four babies.

In an interview with Briefly News, Juana expressed excitement about becoming a first-time mother but noted that they need help to make ends meet.

''We have been expecting a child but not four at a go,'' said Juana.

Her husband, Peter Afriyie Kwarteng, told Briefly News:

"I'm a pensioner and the responsibility is too much. We need help to provide for the babies."

Aside from the burden of providing for the kids, the pair, who live in a single room at Offinso Asamankama in Offinso South Municipality in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, are at the mercy of the landlord.

Humanitarian Group, with support from some individuals, including the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of MASLOC and in partnership with a Bole-based Human Development NGO, JAKSALLY, presented assorted items to the couple.

The items included baby food, diapers, wipes,toys, rice, tomato puree and cooking oil. In addition, the team presented R8 600 to them.

See the photos below:

