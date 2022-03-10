A young lady has reminisced on the beautiful relationship between her father and mother as she shared their wedding photos on social media

@ajiswriting splashed the snaps from her parents' gorgeous occasion, revealing that they tied the knot in 2001

The goosebumps-raising throwback snaps have gathered reactions from some social media users

More than two decades after their gorgeous wedding, a young lady, known as @ajiswriting, has blessed social media feeds with stunning photos of her parents.

She revealed on her page that her parents got married in 2001 in a beautiful wedding ceremony.

Taking to her Twitter account to upload frames from the occasion, she wrote:

“Scenes From My Parents' Wedding”: Lady Drops Beautiful Throwback Photos of Mom and Dad. Photo credit: @ajiswriting

Sweet caption on Twitter

''Scenes from my parents' wedding in Ghana, 2001,'' she said, quizzing ''mom was giving, ok?''

Ajiswriting shared several snaps of her parents posing with the marriage certificate and drinking from each other's glass.

The beautiful bride was photographed with a lady who seemed like the bridesmaid in one, and in another photo, the couple's whip, decked with lovely ribbons was captured.

Ajiswriting's Twitter post had gained few reactions as of the time of writing this report.

