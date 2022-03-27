Makeup artist, Zuweira was reportedly confirmed dead by doctors at the Ridge Hospital on Thursday, March 24

The doctors called to inform her family that she had woken up a few moments before her burial

In a new post on Saturday, her aunt Rabi Dan-Alpha Sharubutu confirmed that Zuweira finally gave up the fight

Zuweira, a young lady who was reportedly pronounced dead by doctors and later resurrected a few moments before her burial, has passed again.

The Accra-based makeup artist was reportedly confirmed dead by doctors at the Ridge Hospital on Thursday, March 24.

In a video online, her aunt Rabu confirmed that Zuweira was pronounced dead by doctors and was prepared for burial in line with Muslim customs, Ghanaweb reported.

Lady who Resurrected after She was Pronounced Dead at Ridge Hospital Dies Again. Photo credit: Rabi Dan-Alpha Sharubutu/Ghanaweb

She said cemetery authorities and all arrangements were made for her burial and prayers only for the doctors to call that Zuweira ''resurrected''.

In a new post by another aunt, Rabi Dan-Alpha Sharubutu confirmed that their daughter has passed again, saying:

''Thanks to everyone for your prayers on my Niece. But she is gone today. God knows best. May she rest in peace,'' she said.

Several people have reacted with shock over the accounts as they commiserated with the family.

Briefly News compiled some of the tributes below:

Gimbiya Umma commented:

''May Allah grant her Jannah.''

Adam Ibrahim said:

''May her soul rest in perfect peace.''

AlhajiGaza Gudliving said:

''May Allah be pleased with her soul.''

Abdul Rashid Goodman commented:

''Hmm. May her soul rest in perfect peace.''

Jay Bansi Rockafella Gh said:

''Yaa Allah. Condolences to you and the entire family. I pray Allah increases you in patience n may Allah grant her Jannah. Amii yaa Allah.''

