An old woman has been hailed on social media for her electrifying dance showcase at a wedding that held in Edo state

The woman in wrapper became the star of the moment as she set the dance floor on fire with energetic dance moves

At some points during her entertaining showcase, the event's MC took to his heels as she drew closer to him

An old woman stole the show at a wedding occasion in Edo state owing to the manner in which she danced.

Despite how advanced in age she looked, the woman showed great physical strength as she displayed cute moves to singer Tekno's song Enjoy.

The woman danced energetically. Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

In a short video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, the grandma in wrapper took the shine off the couple as she vibed from one corner to the other on the dance floor as if trying to take all the space alone.

The couple was stunned by the old guest's performance that they couldn't help but slow down their dancing.

The MC who at first hyped the old woman's dancing took to his heels and changed corners after she advanced towards him like a drunk dancehall queen.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@donpedro2hot said:

"Abeg... Make una allow grand ma to enjoy herself o ... Afterall she's not going to live forever."

@eze_christiano said:

"Na only grandma know how much e dn spend for who dy marry head."

@accessbuzzle said:

"Iye nor wan hear at all, she don dey on 2 small stout or Guinness can for here becos these dance moves… hmmm lol."

@sheikh_inc30 said:

"Grandma calm down.. u can’t shine ✨ twice. On ur wedding and ur grand daughter’s or son’s…

"Let the couple shine jare."

@j.lexxie said:

"That MC dancing with her is definitely not getting his balance imagine, they overshadowed the groom and bride."

