Christabel, an 11-year-old Ghanaian girl was diagnosed with terminal cancer and got deformed at the late stage

Just before she died, Christable wrote a letter to be given to a benevolent family friend who was extremely kind to her

According to Christabel, the lady has to marry her father because her mother had been unbearably mean in her most difficult times

A young Ghanaian girl simply identified as Christabel has gotten tons of people emotional on social media as a letter she wrote for a lady was shared online.

In the rather heartbreaking piece of hand-written note, the 11-year-old commended the lady named BILLIONS with the handle @marie_koomson for her beautiful character and kindness.

The girl indicated in the letter that although she knew her time to die was really near since she was diagnosed with cancer, she would be extremely happy if Marie gets married to her father.

Perhaps, the portion of the letter that moved most people to tears was when the girl who has been reported to have now died of the disease, described how despicably her own mother treated her when the condition got critical.

"My mother changed when the doctor said I have cancer and will die at any time. Whenever I said I want something she will shout at me to get away because I will die soon. She will lock me up in the room when her friends come around because I look ugly now. But you always kiss me and hug me and tell me how beautiful I am. If not for you, I would be dead long time," she wrote.

What Ghanaians are saying about the letter

@WagyimiiOo commented:

11 years could write this perfectly??? Wow, just wow, in fact wow, seriously wow, I'm just wowing, yes wow wow wow wow

@Sunigab opined:

Let me tell u this. The little girl is indirectly telling u to chase her mum away from her dad and transfer the love and care u showed her to her dad because they got none of this from her mum. She believes her dad deserve better care and love reason why she chooses u.

Read the full emotional letter below

