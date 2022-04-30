A talented young artist has impressed netizens with his stunning pencil drawing of Ghanaian musician Black Sherif

@_Supremo_Art uploaded images of the Kwaku The Traveller hit singer on his Twitter account Thursday, April 28

Several users of the cyber community who headed to the comment section of his post have expressed admiration for his work

A talented young artist, known on Twitter as @_Supremo_Art, has dazzled with his stunning pencil drawing of Ghanaian musician Black Sherif.

@_Supremo_Art uploaded photos showing his work of the Kwaku The Traveller hitmaker, born Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, on Thursday, April 28.

The impressive images show the rapper decked out in a shirt with black designs. He wore a cap and spectacles and enhanced his look with pearls as accessories.

Photos of pencil drawing of Black Sherif. Source: @_Supremo_Art

Source: UGC

Blessing social media feeds

Sharing the photos on his Twitter page on Thursday, @_Supremo_Art wrote:

''A pencil drawing of @blacksherif. A gift to the world. Kindly share.''

The cyber community has reacted to the photo. At the time of writing this report, the post had gained 921 retweets, 30 quote tweets, and more than 4,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh shared some of the reactions beneath the post.

Reacting, @razakslazy1 said:

''You dey force waaaa. You dey Whiteman in land like by now you dey cash out big.''

@Preach1988 asked:

''How much will it cost to have one.''

@kobby_youu said:

''Man when it comes to this art, you dey different level, you really be genius.''

@Dhrippgodess commented:

''The day you draw me de3, I won’t sleep.''

@JuniorLives4X observed:

''This is a fusion of kalyjay and Black Sherrif.''

