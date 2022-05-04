A wife was delighted when she walked into the birthday surprise her husband organised for her in their house

The woman said her husband's plan achieved its purpose as she never expected a bouquet, cake and the cheer that welcomed her

After singing to praise God for the blessing, the woman passionately prayed for her husband in a way that got social media users emotional

An event planned by The Suprise Factory showed the moment a husband surprised his wife on her birthday.

The emotions were overwhelming. She ascended their house staircases to see a bouquet and a cake waiting for her.

The woman was so touched by her husband's love and thoughtfulness. Photo source: @thesurprisefactory

She prayed for her husband

The woman's expression shows that she was never expecting what happened. With joyful-teary eyes, she sang different worship songs and danced.

A part of the video showed the celebrant saying her husband's birthday surprise got her. After a series of songs, the woman launched into a prayer session.

Watch the video below:

Video gets netizens emotional

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 800 comments with thousands of likes.

Briefly News compiled some of them below:

mo_tcollections said:

"That prayer was genuine. God bless him."

moyomii said:

"Daddy just scored over 1000000 points."

iamadenike.b said:

"Someone pass me tissue please."

_khomphie said:

"This is so emotional and very beautiful. The prayers."

igolo_crystal1 said:

"Mummy said my husband is not on Instagram. I love this, all beautiful."

dedayo_f said:

"Awww Awww it’s the I love you for me…I’ll also marry well, he’ll be my pillar and love forever Amen."

tumilicious918 said:

"Mama said daddy get mi ooo, awwww."

holuwatimileyin15 said:

"This is beautiful to watch."

adeldgreat said:

"Full of swags. God bless her husband and may they celebrate many more years in love, health & joy."

