An undergraduate of the University of Kano known on Instagram as Hafizh Husssaini has built a drone

The man who wants to one day become a pilot was glad when he was able to successfully launch the gadget in the air

Nigerians who reacted to his flying drone appreciated what he has done as they prayed for God's help for him

A young Nigerian man, Hafizh Husssaini, has gained media attention with his electrical skill as he built a miniature airplane that could pass off as a drone.

In a video post shared by YAY TV, it was revealed that the young man who is a student of Kano State University dreams of one day becoming a pilot.

The young man was praised online for his creative skill. Photo source: @sir_hafizh

A look at his profile shows how ambitious he is about his future career choice. One of his videos shows him in a pilot uniform as he powers his drone.

His gadget is painted in the country green and white national colour to reflect how patriotic he is with his skill.

Watch one of his videos below:

Below are a few of the comments he got:

moosty_arts said:

"Up, up, up brohh."

kano___specialist said:

"May Allah continue bless you bro."

alwajudprince said:

"Yah Allah bless your talent."

