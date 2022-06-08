A beautiful lady known as Kelly on TikTok has won many hearts on the social media platform with her moves

The lady's dance style and cloth type have been recreated by many online with her admirers growing daily

Kelly's comment sections are filled with people from different parts of the world who just love her face

A young lady called Kelly has become a viral sensation on TikTok and the love she has been getting from people is amazing.

If you think she got popular for her dance moves, you may have to think again as there are many excellent dancers on the platform. What she has could be termed as a case of pure grace.

The lady's videos are filled with comments of people praising her beauty. Photo source: TikTok/@bhadie.kellyy

Simple background with kicks

In recent weeks, many videos based on her moves were created by her numerous admirers. There were also those who funnily tried to mimic her style.

A scroll through her page shows she has numerous clips where she dances in a gown against a background that has nice kicks.

Watch one of her videos below:

Her dance moves have become a TikTok challenge of some sort that other ladies have jumped on it and modelled their content after Kelly.

Below is one of them:

In another video, a lady dressed exactly like Kelly and she tried to make her TikTok signature moves.

Below are some of the reactions to Kelly's video:

Dont Be313 said:

"At this point in time, you just teasing us."

Nikoy said:

"You do look good asl."

Lascas said:

"MARRY ME."

Ugochukwu Michael said:

"We love you from Nigeria."

Sophia Rufai said:

"Na my country people full here."

justelvis_ said:

"We the Nigerian men appreciate you."

