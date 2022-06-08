Cameraman Abandons His Job at Event, Rocks and Dances Hard with 2 Ladies, Video Goes Viral & Stirs Reactions
- There was a surprising moment at an event as a cameraman stole the show on the dance floor in style
- The cameraman suddenly abandoned his job to have a nice time on the dance floor with two ladies
- He first started with one lady and was soon joined by another woman from behind as their dancing intensified
A video of a cameraman dancing hard with female guests at an event he was meant to cover has given netizens laughs.
In the hilarious video shared by @xcobacollections on TikTok, the cameraman was seen with a camera in hand while guests were having a nice time on the dance floor.
He suddenly abandoned his job and stealthily danced behind a lady. After some time, he began rocking the lady as they both danced hard like people familiar with each other.
As the dancing progressed and intensified, a guest believed to be the lady's friend tried to chase the man off her pal's back to no avail.
The duo continued dancing and became a trio as another lady out of the blues joined the man from the back - this made him sandwiched between both ladies.
The trio stole the show on the dance floor.
Watch the video below:
Netizens react
Daniel Alves Junior said:
"This cameraman don’t need to be paid he has gotten his pay dada."
eric asomani said:
"Abeg thus man has taking his picture fee already no need for payment again."
user2160329917599 said:
"Why are the friends of the lady pushing the camera man away...mmtteewww."
Kofi Omane Ntori said:
"This cameraman doesn’t need to b paid, aaaah instead of capturing memorable events he is rather creating them."
