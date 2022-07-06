50 different companies have contacted Isaac Kwame Addae, the unemployed University of Ghana graduate who went viral

Isaac, after trying to find a job unsuccessfully, decided to create a placard to plead for a role in the street

According to the young man, he nearly gave up initially because onlookers were laughing at him

Isaac Kwame Addae, the young man who graduated from the University of Ghana but was unable to find himself a job and took to the streets, has been offered opportunities by 50 different firms.

Isaac, who did not know what to do next, decided to design a placard that reads:

"Please I need a job. Isaac Kwame Addae. BSc. Marine Science. University of Ghana. 0245230535".

He was seen standing in the sun hoping to get an offer, during which period he was photographed by an onlooker who later shared the news on social media.

Isaac Kwame Addae, a graduate who held a poster in the street to find a job. Photo credit: @ghonetv

In an interview with Serwaa Amihere on GHOne TV, the day after the incident that took over social media, Isaac provided more information regarding his stunt and was the outcome has been so far.

According to him, he nearly gave up at a point in time because a lot of people were laughing at him, but he was inspired to keep standing there by a few people who encouraged him with positive words.

"It was very difficult initially. People kept laughing at me that I decided to move to a different location. When I got there, I was inspired to stay because other people kept telling me I'll find a job. In total, I spent about an hour and 30 minutes in the sun. But now, more than 50 companies have offered to employ me" he recalled.

