Mali and Russia leaders Assimi Goita and Vladimir Putin have entered into trade talks after a telephonic conversation between the two nations’ leaders earlier this week

The Kremlin announced that the two nations discussed the possibility of food, fertiliser and fuel trade between the two nations

Mali has deepened its relationship with the former Soviet country after France cut ties with the West African nation in February this year

Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Mali’s Assimi Goita discussed the possibility of trade between the two nations during a phone call on Wednesday 10 August. Images: Sergei SAVOSTYANOV/AFP & MALIK KONATE/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Mali and Russia are reportedly in trade talks after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mali’s interim leader Assimi Goita discussed the possibility of Russia supplying the West African nation with food, fertiliser and fuel during a phone call on Wednesday 10 August.

The West African leader indicated on Twitter that the two leaders discussed Russia’s support of Mali’s political transition.

Goita tweeted:

“We discussed the support of the Russian Federation for Mali’s political transition, and I praised the quality of our partnership, which respects the sovereignty of #Mali and the aspirations of its population.”

SABC News reported that Goita became the leader of Mali two years ago after he usurped power in a coup. Mali has rekindled its Soviet-era relationship with Russia after the West African Nation’s relationship with France, Mali’s former colonial ruler, became estranged earlier this year.

France withdrew its troops from Mali in February of this year after almost a decade of combating insurgents. Wagner Group, a private military company, linked to the Kremlin, has been offering Mali military support in its fight against insurgents since late last year.

According to Africa News, Mali received a shipment of military jets and combat helicopters from Russia on Tuesday. A ceremony showcased the L-39 and Sukhoi-25 jets and the Mi-24P helicopter gunships.

Sadio Camara, Mali’s Defense Minister, said that the West African country and Russia were in a win-win partnership, adding that the military equipment the nation’s attack and reconnaissance capabilities.

Some people welcome the Russia-Mali relation while others say it will be short-lived.

Here are some reactions from people across Africa:

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy on Putin’s move to buy Africa with oil: "They have 1% of investments in Africa”

In a relayed story, Briefly News reported that Zelenskyy held a rare virtual meeting with journalists from Africa on Thursday, August 4, 2022, where he warned countries on the continent to be wary about Russia's recent “friendly gestures”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sent the strongest message yet to African countries since Russia invaded his country, asking the continent to take a firm stance for justice.

"Russia is not investing in African countries. That means Russia does not believe in you. All they are doing is making political investments. They have just 1% of investments in Africa, yet they are 30 times the size of Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said.

Source: Briefly News