Two beautiful Nigerian police officers have sealed their love for each other by tying the nuptial knots

One of the lovebirds, the female officer, shared memorable and lovely pictures capturing their love journey

Social media users swooned over the couple's lovely pictures with nice thoughts as they celebrated them

Social media users have celebrated two Nigerian police officers on the occasion of their marriage ceremony.

The lovebirds' story came into public eyes after the new bride took to TikTok to flaunt their pictures.

They met in the force. Photo Credit: TikTok/@qweenavid

She shared different photos highlighting key moments in their love journey, including a shot video of them in police uniforms as they went for their marriage interview.

@qweenavid's first picture had wording that explained that their love story started after they met in the force.

The next photo showed them in training camp and then another of them sporting their uniforms as they graduated from the academy.

The police couple looked smitten in love in their pre-wedding and wedding shoots.

See their photos below:

Social media users celebrate the couple

amardez1 said:

"Congratulations, your home is blessed."

user5038315491289 said:

"No need to waste money on outfit.....just use uniform ......Congratulations."

user9578629837752 said:

"Omo,no body fit mess up where dem dey,beautiful couple."

vorkksmom said:

"Whaaaaaat !!! This is beautiful oh my word . Congratulations , and Queen you ate all the looks here . Left no crumbs."

Konboye Ziegbe said:

"No need to waste money on outfits....just use uniform...so effortless ..the transformation though."

