One woman was silenced by a dress she ordered and paid R13k for as it looks nothing like what she asked for

Twitter user @mmmemani took to social media with a picture of what she wanted and one of what she got

Mzansi peeps could not believe she paid R13k for this nonsense and let the lady know she deserves her money back

It is a big gamble trusting someone to make you a dress from a picture. One Mzansi babe wanted a stunning dress made and she invested a large sum of money into it just to have her heart broken.

A woman shared the outcome of a dress she ordered and it is a sight. Image: Twitter / @mmmemani

While we all know that buying clothing online is a major gamble, you’d expect to have more luck with a seamstress, right? While this woman did not.

Twitter user @mmmemani shared a side-by-side picture of the dress she wanted versus what the seamstress made… and they are not even remotely the same dress. Sis is traumatized and took to social media to air her frustrations.

“GUYS YOU WONT BELIEVE!!! I paid this woman 13k for this dress. I’m so hurt”

Social media peeps let the lady know that she got played

Seeing the dress had people tripping. Shame, sis clearly got scammed as the seamstress took a big chance. While some feel the dress might not be complete, others are certain that no amount of time will turn that dress into the one she asked for.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@Vandal707 wanted to know:

“Did you get your money back? ”

@Cebo78055343 said:

“13k what my sister? Rands or what? If you can afford to pay R13k for a dress why didn’t you go to the top reputable designers who has made these kind of dresses before... For R13k I should be able to see your work on red carpet events ”

@NMzozoyane said:

“Aowa they must refund you sweetness.”

@amalaaddict said:

“You got scammed that's not even the same dress.”

@OvertApparels shared her horror story:

